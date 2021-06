Twice fans felt special, but gamers said “cry for me.”. It will come as a surprise to no one that trouble is brewing on Twitter again, and two of its most easily riled-up groups of users, gamers and K-pop stans, found themselves at odds over an ambiguously worded trending topic. If you were scratching your head at the “TWICE FOR NINTENDO SWITCH” hashtag yesterday, you certainly weren’t alone, but don’t worry, I’m here to walk you through it.