Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?

By MAE ANDERSON
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?. Yes, with some exceptions. Experts say U.S. employers can require employees to take safety measures, including vaccination. That doesn't necessarily mean you would get fired if you refuse, but you might need to sign a waiver or agree to work under specific conditions to limit any risk you might pose to yourself or others.

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
97K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#The Vaccines#Flu Vaccines#Medical Conditions#University Employees#Mcdermott Will Emery#U S Employers#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccine Policies#Exemptions#Safety Measures#Laws#Specific Conditions#Legal Claims#Exceptions#Proof#People#Wide Scope#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthslenterprise.com

EEOC gives guidelines for employers mandating workplace vaccinations

The federal agency tasked with administering and enforcing civil rights laws against workplace discrimination has issued a new set of guidelines regarding vaccinations in the workplace in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) issued its interpretation of federal law regarding mandating that employees be vaccinated before returning to the workplace.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

CAL/OSHA adopts updated COVID-19 workplace rules — for now

All California employees for now will have to continue wearing masks at work virtually all the time regardless of vaccination status, according to revised COVID-19 safety rules just adopted by the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board (OSHSB). According to the revised emergency temporary standards OSHSB adopted on June 3, a fully vaccinated employee need not wear a mask at work only when the employee is: (1) alone in a room; (2) in a room in which everyone is fully vaccinated and has no COVID-19 symptoms; or (3) working outdoors and has no COVID-19 symptoms. The new rules are expected to take effect on June 15, following review by the Office of Administrative Law.
Public Healthwogx.com

EEOC says employers can demand, incentivize COVID-19 shots

TAMPA, Fla. - Brian Reeves didn't want to mandate his employees at Fantastic Sam's to get COVID-19 vaccines. "It is their body, so they have the choice," he explained. But he did want to lean on them, just a little. "If I can encourage anybody to go get a vaccine,...
Public Healthusw.org

Review USW’s COVID-19 vaccine recommendations

Last week, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said, once again, that companies could mandate COVID-19 vaccines as a requirement for coming into the office. The USW wants to remind all of its members that we believe vaccinations should occur in a just, fair and equitable manner that ensures that communities that experience the most risk of severe disease and death are prioritized for access to vaccinations.
Public Healthmcknightsseniorliving.com

EEOC’s COVID vaccine guidance leaves questions unanswered

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s May 28 updated and expanded technical guidance regarding the COVID-19 pandemic allows employers to offer incentives to employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as long as the incentive is not coercive. But the document leaves employers wondering just what constitutes a coercive incentive, according to...
New Haven, CTConnecticut Post

Safeguarding long-term care before the next public health emergency

(BPT) - COVID-19 has shaken communities worldwide. Despite strenuous efforts by caregivers and medical professionals alike, people needing long-term care and living in communal care settings have suffered gravely. According to a New York Times database, almost one-third of U.S. coronavirus deaths have been tied to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. As a post-pandemic world nears, a new question emerges: What can be done to safeguard long-term care before the next public health emergency?
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

What are employers liable for in a pandemic?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As New Mexico employers contemplate how and when to bring workers back to the offices after more than a year of the pandemic, Jeffrey Lowry, leader of Albuquerque-based Rodey Law’s Labor and Employment Law Group, offers some insights on liability. Q: Could employers be held liable if...
Public Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

“COVID-19 vaccines are going to sterilize our womenfolk,” Take 2

Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that antivaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true antivax lies. And so it came to pass beginning as soon as the vaccines neared approval under an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA that antivaxxers repurposed all their old tropes for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were loaded with “toxins” (the lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA-based vaccines, given that they can’t contain aluminum, don’t you know?); blaming every death reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database on vaccines, when VAERS is not designed to determine causation and we would expect a large baseline number of deaths in the time periods covered by random chance alone; claiming that vaccines cause Alzheimer’s and prion disease; blaming the vaccines for cancer; resurrecting the favorite old trope of “shedding” from the vaccinated in the most risible manner possible; invoking evolution to predict the selection of more deadly coronavirus variants that could wipe out humanity; warning that the vaccines can “permanently alter your DNA“; and that they make females infertile. I will admit that there were a couple of new ones, albeit variations on a theme. For instance, because of the new mRNA- and adenovirus-based technologies used to develop the current crop of vaccines, antivaxxers have falsely referred to them as “experimental gene therapy” rather than vaccines, and, because vaccination in the shoulder can lead to transient inflammation of the lymph nodes under the arm, which has led to some unnecessary biopsies after mammography for breast cancer screening, antivaxxers have tried to claim that the vaccines cause breast cancer. So I guess I should say that there’s almost nothing new under the sun.
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

New data from CDC on effectiveness of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Researchers in the United States have conducted a study demonstrating the real-world effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines at preventing infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Importantly, Mark Thompson from the CDC COVID-19 Response Team and colleagues also showed that the vaccines...
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Health Care Lawyers’ Rough Q1 Wasn’t All Covid’s Fault

Compared to the satisfaction level of other attorneys, lawyers in the health care practice area seem to be in good shape. But their job satisfaction levels over the first quarter of 2021 were down. Why? Likely due to the increased burdens of Covid-19 on these professionals, coupled with a pre-existing lack of guidance and mentorship in this practice area.
Maine StatePosted by
Fox News

Maine says 8 vaccinated residents died 'with COVID-19'

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that eight residents who were fully vaccinated against coronavirus have died with COVID-19, including some who were inoculated while receiving end-of-life care. A coronavirus infection acquired 14 days post-final vaccination dose is considered a "breakthrough case." As of June...
Medical & Biotechbio-medicine.org

Physicians for Informed Consent Updates Its Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Risk Statement for Healthcare Providers and Families

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC), an educational nonprofit organization focused on science and statistics, recently published an update of its Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Risk Statement, which includes key questions and answers about the clinical trial data. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive expanded emergency use authorization (EUA) for adolescents; however, the vaccine is still not FDA-approved.
Public Healthnga.org

State Strategies for Engaging and Leveraging Primary Care Providers as COVID-19 Vaccinators

This report outlines considerations and examples of strategies for leveraging PCPs to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake. As supply of the COVID-19 vaccine has eclipsed demand in many areas across the country, states are shifting strategies to increase accessibility and engage communities with low vaccine uptake. With over 80 percent of adults receiving care through a regular medical home, primary care providers (PCPs) are critical to reaching the nine percent of surveyed adults who have not received the vaccine but expressed keen interest getting it, as well as the 15 percent with additional questions indicating they would like to “wait and see”. In a recent Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) survey, half of individuals in the “wait and see” group said they would be more likely to get the vaccine if it were offered during a routine medical visit – indicating the critical role PCPs play in this effort. Moreover, surveys show health care providers as the most trusted source of COVID-19 vaccine information for patients, and pediatricians will play an ever-increasing role in vaccinating 12 – 15 year-olds in the near-term and younger children in the longer-term.
Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

Wastage of vaccine will affect allocation negatively; Centre issues guidelines for implementation of Covid vaccination programme

NEW DELHI: From Tuesday onwards, Covid-19 vaccine doses provided free of cost by the Central government to states and the Union Territories (UTs) will be allocated based on criteria such as population, disease burden and the progress of vaccination. These elements were included in the fresh guidelines for implementation of the National Covid vaccination programme. The revised guidelines will come into effect from June 21 this year and will be reviewed from time to time.