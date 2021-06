HOOVER, Alabama—Finishing strong with three series wins in the final four league series of the year, the Auburn baseball Tigers open SEC Tournament play on Tuesday night against the Ole Miss Rebels at the Hoover Met. Senior LHP Jack Owen (2-4, 4.84 ERA) gets the start for the Tigers against first-team All-SEC pitcher Doug Nikhazy (8-2, 2.12) for the Rebels. Auburn is looking to win a game in its fourth straight SEC Tournament for the first time in school history. A win would move Auburn into the double-elimination portion of the tournament where they would face Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.