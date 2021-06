The taps are flowing and the hours are expanding at local breweries. Here’s the latest draft on the local beer scene. For fun, I’ve included my beer recommendations, too. Super Owl Brewing is back open on Saturdays. The brewery at 1260 Lake Blvd. is open Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 3 to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 3 to 6 p.m. My favorite is the Bicycle Rights pale ale.