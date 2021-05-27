Cancel
Religion

Thursday of the Eighth Week in Ordinary Time

 14 days ago

Today’s gospel was repeatedly the subject of preaching among the early Christian communities, because Christians saw in Bartimaeus the blind beggar their own picture. They realized how their coming to the faith had been a miracle worked by Jesus. Jesus gives to a Christian, spiritual eyesight, faith, in much the same way as he gave bodily eyesight to Bartimaeus. The Church invites us to reflect, as those early Christians did, on these three points: The pitiable situation of a person before coming to Christ. The great mercy Jesus displays giving us faith in himself, and the tremendous change that takes place in a Christian after accepting Christ.

