Child in Palathayi was sexually abused: Scientific evidence against BJP leader out

By Kerala Kaumudi
keralakaumudi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANNUR: The investigation report asserted that the minor, a fourth class girl was subjected to sexual abuse in Palathayi. The investigation team has got the evidence of the BJP leader and teacher Kuniyil Padmarajan abusing the nine-year-old. The investigation report is based on the scientific examination of the blood stains found in the tiles of the toilet. The investigation team had in the beginning acquitted Padmarajan on lack of evidence. However, key evidence was found at the end of the investigation conducted following the direction of the high court. Based on the scientific evidence, the investigation team found that the girl had been sexually abused. The report will be submitted at the special POCSO Court in Thalassery the next day.

keralakaumudi.com
