Meet Doja Cat’s Parents: Dumisani Dlamini and Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer

By Romeo Ndlovu
buzzsouthafrica.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may be familiar with Doja Cat because she is a popular American singer, rapper, record producer, and songwriter and has collaborated with big names in the music industry such as Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and hip hop duo City Girls. However, Doja Cat is full of controversies. Aside from her controversial relationship with her father, the rapper is also fond of making controversial comments publicly. Be that as it may, not many know that Doja Cat’s real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, and she is actually of South African descent. However, some controversies are surrounding her relationship with her South African father.

