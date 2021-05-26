Meet Doja Cat’s Parents: Dumisani Dlamini and Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer

Singer Doja Cat gave her fans something to look forward to with her upcoming album, Planet her at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The superstar and singer who is famous for her song ‘Kiss Me More’ was present on the red carpet with her captivating outfit and style this Thursday night, May 27. This year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards Live was presented by Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar. The artist rocked the red carpet in her flowing, sheer sage inexperienced ensemble. Not only did she stun everyone in her outfit on the red carpet but also had more in store for her fans. She made her fan a lot more spectacular by dishing out a teaser about her much-awaited studio album, Planet her. Her third studio album is set to drop this summer.