If you don’t know who Zoe Bell is at this point then you’re either too young or you haven’t watched any Quentin Tarantino movies since these are the projects where she’s been featured rather prominently as a stuntwoman and actress. Bell has done plenty of other things in her career but it’s fair to say that a lot of people love what she’s done in Tarantino’s movies since she was the stunt double for Uma Thurman through the Kill Bill movies and as anyone can imagine, she’s been through the wringer a couple of times. This is a woman that’s actually damaged the vertebrae in her back and kept on working until another stunt put her down for a while. Calling her tough is kind of underestimating her, but she’s had to recuperate a few times in her career after taking some pretty heavy hits.