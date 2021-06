At long last, Lorde is teasing what appears to be a brand new single. If the teaser turns out to be what people think it is, "Solar Power" will be Lorde's first release in nearly four years. Last year, the singer-songwriter told fans that she had finally begun to record new music with Melodrama collaborator, Jack Antonoff, in late 2019, writing in a newsletter update that she had gone back to the studio after some time away to grieve the death of her beloved dog, Pearl.