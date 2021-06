The following post contains SPOILERS for Episode 2 of Loki. On this week’s Loki, the time-traveling Loki variant — excuse me, Randy — kicks off a new phase of her plan to... do whatever it is she’s doing on this show. Based on the number of time reset charges shown onscreen, and the Time Variance Authority machine that monitors disruptions in the “Sacred Timeline,” we know that Randy has created at least 22 brand-new alternate timelines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That TVA screen lists them all by location and date, which can offer us a bunch of clues as to exactly why she chose the spots to send these charges — and what messing with the timeline at that exact moment could potentially do.