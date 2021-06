CINCNNATI (WKRC) - Top Reds pitching prospect Hunter Greene had plenty of highs in his debut for Class AAA Louisville on Thursday night, but also some lows. Greene, who consistently tops 100 mph-plus with his fastball, struck out eight in four innings of work in his start against Omaha, but also allowed four solo homers, three in the first inning. Those were the only four hits that Greene allowed and he walked only one.