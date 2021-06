The Indian Women’s Cricket team during the England Women’s Test Match.© Twitter. Indian women’s team skipper Mithali Raj said on Saturday she was surprised when the referees pulled the bonds to abruptly end their one-time test against England, even though her teammates in the middle wanted to keep hitting. Newbies Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia, who gathered a 108-point partnership for the ninth wicket on the final day, were in the crease when referees called off play due to poor light last week. Rana was undefeated over 80 at the time and had a good chance of getting a century in her debut, but was denied the opportunity despite the Indians letting rival skipper Heather Knight know that the batter wanted to continue to to play.