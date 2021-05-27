Cancel
U.S. Politics

Biden says humanitarian access must be granted in Ethiopia's Tigray region

msn.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden called on Wednesday for the withdrawal of Eritrean and Amhara forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region and said immediate humanitarian access must be granted to avoid widespread famine in the conflict-torn area. Thousands have been killed and about 2 million people forced from their homes...

www.msn.com
POTUSWashington Post

Eritrea blames US support for Tigray's leaders for the war

UNITED NATIONS — Eritrea’s foreign minister blamed U.S. administrations that supported the Tigray People’s Liberation Movement for the last 20 years for the current war in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region, saying that blaming Eritrea for the fighting was unfounded. Osman Saleh, in a letter to the U.N. Security Council circulated...
ProtestsBBC

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Tens of thousands attend anti-US rally

More than 10,000 people have attended an anti-US rally in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, to denounce President Joe Biden's policy on the conflict in the country's northern region of Tigray. Mr Biden had called for a ceasefire in the conflict, now in its seventh month. At the rally, people held...
POTUSBBC

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Biden demands ceasefire and end to abuses

US President Joe Biden has called for a ceasefire in Ethiopia's conflict in the northern region of Tigray. Mr Biden demanded an end to "large-scale human rights abuses". The fighting, now in its seventh month, has killed thousands and forced two million from their homes. The US president also highlighted...
AfricaVoice of America

UN Aid Chief: Ethiopia's Tigray at 'Serious Risk' of Famine

NEW YORK - The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that there is a serious risk of famine in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region if humanitarian assistance is not immediately scaled up. "It is clear that people living in the Tigray region are now facing significantly heightened food insecurity as a result...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.N. warns war raging in Ethiopia could kill "hundreds of thousands"

United Nations — Parts of northern Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region are on "the brink of famine," the head of the United Nations said on Monday. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was the most senior voice in a unified warning cry from a range of U.N. agencies that the grinding conflict remained unchecked, with a devastating impact on civilians.
AfricaPosted by
The Independent

UN warns hundreds of thousnads could die as famine looms in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

Famine is imminent in northern Ethiopia, putting hundreds of thousands of people at risk, the UN’s humanitarian chief has warned.Mark Lowcock said the situation echoed the tragedy in the country in 1984. That crisis inspired Bob Geldof to initiate the Band Aid superstar pop group to raise money to feed the starving.The area most affected is the Tigray region, the northernmost regional state, where the national government is at war with the area’s leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government. The economy has been destroyed, along with businesses, crops and farms, and there are no banking or telecommunications services, Mr Lowcock...
AfricaArkansas Online

U.N. warns of Ethiopia famine

UNITED NATIONS -- Famine is imminent in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region and in the country's north, the U.N. humanitarian chief said, warning there's a risk that hundreds of thousands of people will die. Mark Lowcock said the economy has been destroyed along with businesses, crops and farms, and there are...
AdvocacyInternational Business Times

Over 90% In Ethiopia's Tigray Need Emergency Food Aid: UN

More than 90 percent of people in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region need emergency food aid, the United Nations said Tuesday, as it appealed for over $200 million to scale up its response. The UN World Food Programme voiced alarm that the conflict had caused an increase in hunger levels which...
Sex CrimesPosted by
The Associated Press

UN official slams Ethiopia’s arrests of displaced in Tigray

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A U.N. official has condemned the arrests of scores of people displaced by the ongoing Tigray conflict, where fighting continues between the federal military and renegade forces. The arrests came amid widespread allegations of human rights violations, extrajudicial killings and rape by government soldiers and its allied...
POTUSUS News and World Report

US Pullout From Afghanistan Half Done, but Questions Remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than half done, and U.S. officials say that while it could be completed by July 4, the final exit of equipment and troops more likely will be later in the summer. As early as this week, the top U.S. commander...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Security Council Backs Guterres for Second Term as UN Chief

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council gave its unanimous backing to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a second term on Tuesday, assuring his election as the next U.N. chief by the General Assembly, most likely on June 18. The 15 council members adopted a brief resolution by acclamation and...
ProtestsWRAL

Displaced Syrians rally against ending cross-border aid

BEIRUT — Dozens of displaced people in rebel-held northwest Syria on Tuesday protested efforts by Damascus and its allies to end humanitarian aid crossing from Turkey into the impoverished war-ravaged enclave. The U.N. Security Council mandate for humanitarian aid deliveries, now reduced from four initial international crossing points to a...
Worldunmultimedia.org

UN / SYRIA UPDATE

4. SOUNDBITE (English) Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, United Nations:. “Turning to Syria, I can tell you that we remain very concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation for the 13.4 million people in need throughout the country. Some of the most vulnerable Syrians are those who are in the northwest of the country, where there are now 3.4 million people in need. More than 90 per cent of those are assessed by the UN to be in extreme or catastrophic need, particularly 2.7 million internally displaced men, women and children. Most of the displaced are living in over 1,000 camps in informal settlements on the Syrian Turkish border. The only access to the UN has to these millions of people is through the UN Security Council authorized cross-border operation. The Bab Al-Hawa crossing is the UN's last remaining entry point for transporting system to northwest Syria. The assistance that is being sent by the UN team from Turkey cross-border to the northwest of Syria is reaching 2.5 million Syrians on a monthly basis, with around 1,000 trucks of aid crossing the border each month. A total of 979 trucks, crossed in May, alone. And Bab Al-Hawa, as we just said, is the last lifeline preventing a humanitarian catastrophe for the millions of people in Syria. Despite the ongoing efforts to deliver a small number of trucks crossline from Damascus, there remains no alternative to delivering aid at this scale, and with this scope. This is why the Secretary-General has said a large-scale cross border operation for an additional 12 months remains essential to save lives.”
Africaapanews.net

Tigray famine "not a war weapon"

The government of Ethiopia on Monday rejected allegations that starvation is being used “as a weapon of war” in the country’s Tigray region. The allegation was made by UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths recently warning 'dire situation' will repeat famine of four decades ago unless immediate ceasefire is agreed in the region.
AfricaUN News Centre

Fragile democratic gains at risk in Central Africa as violence by armed groups escalates

Attacks by armed groups including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province pose grave threats to Central Africa’s fragile stability, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative told the Security Council on Monday, while spotlighting crucial democratic gains that must be protected. François Louncény Fall, who also heads the UN Regional Office...