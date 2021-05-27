Cancel
Booneville, MS

Missing man found safe

By Brant Sappington bsappington@dailycorinthian.com
Daily Corinthian
 13 days ago

A Booneville man who went missing near Tupelo on Tuesday has been found safe. Authorities report William Jumper, 85, of Booneville was found safe in the Pratts Road area of Lee County Wednesday around 11 a.m. A statewide Silver Alert was issued Tuesday by the Mississippi Highway Patrol after the...

www.dailycorinthian.com
Tupelo, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Booneville, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Tupelo, MS
County
Lee County, MS
Lee County, MS
Crime & Safety
