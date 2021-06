CEO Thomas Emphasizes Need to Address Regional Housing Affordability and Business Competitiveness. San Jose, CA, May 20, 2021: Ahmad Thomas, CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, issued the following statement today applauding Governor Newsom’s signing of SB 7, which would fast-track regional housing and economic development projects by renewing an existing provision to streamline aspects of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for qualified projects. To date, this measure has benefited at least a dozen environmentally sustainable projects, and generated more than $2 billion in investment that has provided or will provide over 10,000 new housing units, and created thousands of new jobs: