Alex Kruger On Bithumb: What’s The Concern?

By Shawn Du'Mmett
cryptopolitan.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency exchanges ought to be secure and transparent in all their dealings. Their sole existence is to return sanity into the financial ecosystem, and aid in decentralized finance. By eliminating central players in traditional fiat, decentralization will democratize and give economic power back to the average user. This is the role that Aurix Exchange plans to play — to build a fully transparent, secure, and trustless ecosystem for deploying Fintech solutions.

www.cryptopolitan.com
Alex Kruger
