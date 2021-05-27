Cancel
Search and claim lost money faster: Treasury launches e-Claims

By Zack Steen zsteen@dailycorinthian.com
Daily Corinthian
 13 days ago

Nearly 1,000 residents, churches and businesses in Corinth and Alcorn County have unclaimed money. It’s now easier than ever to see if your name is on that list. Earlier this year the state treasury launched a new e-claims system for searching and claiming unclaimed money. “Most of us have had...

