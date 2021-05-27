Cancel
Grinnell, IA

Newton boys shut out by Grinnell in substate semifinals

By Troy Hyde
Posted by 
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 12 days ago
GRINNELL — The scoring third has been an issue all season for Newton’s boys soccer team.

The Cardinals scored one goal or less in 12 matches this spring and were shut out for the sixth time following a 2-0 loss to second-seeded Grinnell in the Class 2A Substate 6 semifinals on Monday.

Sixth-seeded Newton ended its season at 9-10 at Ahrens Park. Grinnell’s hope for a state berth ended Wednesday following a 5-1 home loss to fifth-seeded Marion.

“You have to put it in the back of the net if you want to win,” Newton boys soccer coach Zach Jensen said. “We had our chances but couldn’t put it in.”

After the first 10-15 minutes, Newton controlled the match from a shot standpoint. The Cardinals had a 19-15 advantage in shots in the match but Grinnell took eight shots on goal to Newton’s five.

Calvin Jaworski scored both of Grinnell’s goals. He finished the season with 17.

Jaworski’s first goal came in the 36th minute. He finished off the Cardinals in the 80th minute to make it 2-0.

Jensen said the key to the match was controlling Grinnell’s two best offensive players — Jaworski and Kyle Dillon, who combined for 35 of the Tigers’ 44 goals this spring.

“They have two players. (Jaworski) and (Dillon) are who they play through,” Jensen said. “We held them in check for the most part. The second goal was a freebie. I think they only had a couple of good opportunities and they put them both away. When you do that, you usually win the game.”

The Cardinals applied pressure to Grinnell keeper Matayas Durr in the final 25 minutes but couldn’t break through on the scoreboard.

Josh Meyer started the scoring threats with two good looks with 18 minutes to play. Derek Beiner and Anthony Bestell each had great chances 10 minutes later.

With 8:44 left, another attempt by Bestell — this time a header — went off the post. Beiner’s rebound attempt also was wide.

Meyer’s final opportunity went off Durr’s hand but Parker Aalbers’ rebound attempt was high and off the mark.

“It’s the story of the year. We play great soccer and build it up but just haven’t been able to finish in the back of the net,” Jensen said. “It’s the cruel game of soccer. Sometime you can play fantastic and don’t win.”

Finishing opportunities in the offensive third of the field is an area where the offseason focus will be, according to Jensen.

“It’s a combination of some unluckiness but also focus and concentration in the final third,” Jensen said. “We’ve struggled with that. The ball comes to us and we just freak out sometimes. That’s what we will work on in the offseason and moving forward and maybe there are some pieces we need to change.”

Notes: Grinnell’s loss to Marion on Wednesday came at Ahrens Park where the Tigers were 7-3 this spring. The field is significantly smaller than most other fields in the Little Hawkeye Conference. “This field always plays a factor. It’s a lot smaller than our field,” Jensen said. “It’s an advantage for them. It always is and always will be. They brag about their home record on social media.”… Meyer received a yellow card for a rough foul in the final minutes. … Grinnell was 2-0 against Newton this season, also winning 2-1 at home on April 6. “I’m proud of the guys for fighting all year,” Jensen said. “We battled in every game. We were in most games. In other years, we couldn’t have said that. I felt like we played the right way, and I am proud of the guys for playing soccer the way I have wanted us to play here.”

