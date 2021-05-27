Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Letter to the editor: US must share excess vaccines globally

By ALYSSA TAFOYA
Bakersfield Californian
 12 days ago

The COVID-19 outbreak in India is a humanitarian crisis with global implications. It’s also a powerful reminder that we won’t end this pandemic anywhere unless we end it everywhere. The world is facing a vaccine access crisis. While wealthy countries continue ramping up vaccinations, only 0.4 percent of COVID-19 vaccines...

www.bakersfield.com
