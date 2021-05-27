NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Notice...

Cancel
Notice is hereby given that PODS Enterprises, LLC will sell the contents of certain containers at auction to the highest bidder. Credit/Debit card payment only accepted. Auction will be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com starting on May 28, 2021 and ending June 4, 2021 at 10:00 am EST. Contents to be sold may include general household goods, electronics, office & business equipment, furniture, clothing and other miscellaneous property. 5/27/2021 6959518.

Lifestyle
Economy
Shopping
Real Estateinvaluable.com

Day 2: June Fine Estates & Collections

Accepted Forms of Payment: American Express, MasterCard, Money Order / Cashiers Check, Personal Check, Visa, Wire Transfer. Shipping of purchased property is the responsibility of the buyer. Great Gatsby's will furnish a list of preferred carriers from which the buyer may select at his sole discretion. Both domestic and international shipping services are available. After ten (10) business days from the date of the sale, each unshipped lot will be subject to a storage fee of $5.00 per day.
Economyinvaluable.com

JUNE SOUTHERN ESTATES

Accepted Forms of Payment: Discover, MasterCard, Money Order / Cashiers Check, Paypal, Personal Check, Visa, Wire Transfer. We will ship smaller items in house. Buyer is responsible for paying for all shipping and handling fees. See complete details for rules. Buyer is responsible for filing insurance for lost or stolen packages.
Entertainmentinvaluable.com

NO BUYERS PREMIUM Fantastic Framed Art

Accepted Forms of Payment: American Express, Discover, MasterCard, Money Order / Cashiers Check, Other, Paypal, Personal Check, Visa, Wire Transfer. We condense all shipping to the lowest possible single charge. We pack all lots in house to ensure that the shipping costs are as low as possible and to ensure proper packing.
Apparelinvaluable.com

Luxury Jewellery

Accepted Forms of Payment: MasterCard, Visa, Wire Transfer. Free Australia wide shipping! For Australian deliveries, postage, handling and insurance is included in the purchase price. International shipping fees will be added to your invoice. International bidders will be responsible for all customs and import duties.
Economyvelillum.com

Accept the best quality service at the cheapest price

Introduction: Are you looking for the best product to give as a gift to your friend? If you are in the right place, here you can buy all the great gift items at affordable prices. Also, a new businessman can build affordable price websites from the ejmwebdesign.co.uk. We have a great platform for creating websites or selling the best gift items. To make your future more beautiful and to make your friend happy, you will find a variety of interesting products, which can attract any person in a moment. If you want to know where to buy attractive gifts for your friend and where to create a high-quality website as a businessman, read the following part of this article to get the best service.
Miami Beach, FLThe Other McCain

Penthouse Suite, $2.8 Million

As many as 100 people may have died in the partial collapse of a condominium tower near Miami Beach, so this is probably not a good time for grim humor however (a) the building had been the subject of a recent study about it sinking, and (b) somebody recently paid $2.8 million for a penthouse suite in the building. Gonna guess the resale value of that unit might not be quite what it was before Thursday.
Economyconsiderable.com

When Costco checks your receipt, it’s not because they think you’re stealing

You know the drill. After paying for your three-month supply of granola bars and a decade’s worth of sandwich bags, a Costco employee will ask for your receipt. She’ll glance in your cart and — I always assumed — confirm those 90 cans of Sprite were bought and paid for. But there’s more going on here than simple theft prevention.
Economyinvaluable.com

Designer Homes Saturday Auction - Session 7-27-11

Accepted Forms of Payment: American Express, Discover, MasterCard, Money Order / Cashiers Check, Paypal, Personal Check, Visa, Wire Transfer. Designer Homes of Central Florida uses the following shipping methods:. -shipping charge will include with the invoice. we ship in house package will be sent to the confirmed address (address should...
EconomyJacksonville Journal Courier

Diamond Tool Store Partners With Shopify

Diamond Tool Store's vast catalog of products are now available in an easy to use new interface!. Diamond Tool Store has the same products you love, with a brand new look!. Diamond Tool Store is excited to announce its new partnership with Shopify. Diamond Tool Store has teamed up with Shopify to offer a new, amazing website on the best eCommerce platform.
Real Estatephilkotse.com

NO SG TAX Brandnew XPANDER GLS AT 2021

Mitsubishi Kalookan - Maricar Enriquez | Metro Manila, Caloocan. ✴ OUT OF TOWN CHARGES will apply for those who are living outside Metro Manila. Prices are subject to change without prior notice. ☎GLOBE/VIBER : 0977.488.1488. ☎SMART: 0920.250.9798. 💻EMAIL : mitsubishisalesandautoloans@gmail.com.
Travelpriceofbusiness.com

Building the Best Home-based Businesses in the Travel Industry

The idea of starting up a home-based business can be intimidating for some, yet more and more people are beginning to make the change and discovering the best opportunity to make either a full-time or part-time income from the comfort of their own homes by working in the travel industry. The travel industry generates millions of dollars in revenue each year, and entrepreneurs are finding that the best way to benefit from this is to start their own travel-based business. This site gives your business ideas. view it.
Economythevibes.com

Lazada unveils 7 secrets for its Unexpected Mid-Year Sale

STARTING today, Malaysians can expect the unexpected on Lazada, as the leading eCommerce platform reveals seven smart shopping secrets to uncover hidden rewards and great savings for its upcoming Unexpected Mid-Year Sale on July 5 to 7. Consumers just need to follow these seven simple shopping tips to get their...
Shoppingdodbuzz.com

Vintushop-Reviews (June) Is Vintushop Legit or Not?

Vintushop-Reviews (June) Is Vintushop Legit or Not? >> This website is selling products in many countries and claims to have a good collection. Is it legit or a scam? Read to know the fact. Are you bored with that same T-shirt designs and some cool retro design T-shirts that will...
CarsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Beware of bogus rental car schemes

The surge in leisure travel as pandemic restrictions lift and a tight supply of rental cars have brought out the criminals this summer, consumer watchdogs say. The Federal Trade Commission as well as consumer groups and rental companies are warning travelers about schemes that lure them into booking phony reservations through fake customer service numbers and websites.
Apparelswitchingfashion.com

Holapick Launched 24/7 Customer Service for Women’s Dresses Online Shoppers

(Switching Fashion Editorial):- Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R. Jun 25, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Holapick, an ecommerce store that offers trendy womens dresses online, recently launched their round-the-clock customer service for their valued customers. According to the owners, Holapick can now ensure that none of their customers go back with a heavy heart after shopping as their customer care representatives are always ready and willing to assist their customers during the shopping sessions.
HealthTwin Falls Times-News

Health Care Buzz: Summer scams

Summer is here and boy, is it hot! And unfortunately, so are the scams so let’s ensure we are not victims to “free/just click or call,” or “family member is out of country/in trouble” or “your credit card may have been used/click or call to confirm.” All of these are hooks to get us to reach out and then the identify theft or loss of funds begins.
Real EstateQuad Cities Onlines

Mistake on paperwork leads to disagreement between buyer and seller

Q: I purchased a home last year during COVID-19. Prior to purchasing the home, the real estate agent’s listing sheet showed that the property was going to be split in two. The listing contained a suggestion to see the property marker where the surveyor left a stake to show the property line division.
Retailthegirlsun.com

Pandora slash extra 20 percent off jewellery sale – how to get code

Looking to treat yourself or gift a loved one with some jewellery? Pandora is now offering customers a special deal where they can get even more savings over the weekend on some beautiful jewellery pieces – shop now. Whether its rings, earrings or necklaces, discover items that suit your style...