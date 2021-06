How they qualified: Runners-up in qualifying Group J. Previous European Championship appearances: 5 (as independent nation) Best result: Semi-finals (2008) Russia will be making their fifth consecutive appearance at a European Championship, after finishing behind Belgium in the qualifiers. The 2018 World Cup hosts will be hoping to improve on their last two European Championship appearances, having not made the knockout stages in 2012 or 2016. Russia had a successful qualifying campaign, winning eight games and losing only two (both against Belgium). The Russians also managed to score 33 goals and concede only 8 at the other end, with captain Artem Dzyuba scoring 9. Drawn in a competitive group where they will meet Belgium once again, Russia will be eyeing revenge this summer.