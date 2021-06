BLISSFIELD, Mich. — One Blissfield man is dead and another is seriously injured after a convertible they were in crashed into a ditch in Riga Township on Sunday. According to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, a 2003 Lexus Convertible was being driven southbound on Lipp Highway by a 48-year-old male from Blissfield. The driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel roadway causing it to go off the road and into a large ditch around 4:30 p.m.