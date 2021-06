Having sat through many a Bakersfield City Council meeting in the pursuit and accomplishment of getting the “In God We Trust” decals on the BPD vehicles, I ran into my fair share of those who opposed us every step of the way. Yet, with former City Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan guiding me and the Bakersfield City Council providing a forum replete with order and decorum, those who disagreed were given time and a voice to present their disapproval, and for the most part it was done respectfully, and at times passionately. This is how I believe the civil process should work.