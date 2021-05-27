Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Friends reunion: Matt LeBlanc explains how drunken incident night before audition won him role of Joey

By Jacob Stolworthy
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xXU6Z_0aCxnWSr00

Matt LeBlanc has revealed it was a drunken incident that occurred the night before his audition that secured him a role in Friends .

The actor recalled preparing for his final callback for the role of Joey Tribbiani back in 1994 in the new reunion episode.

While the actor was a favourite for the role among creators, Marta Kaufmann and David Crane, it was a drunken incident he had the night before his final audition that secured his casting.

In the Friends reunion, LeBlanc explained he had been running lines with his friend the night before, who said: “So, the show’s about a group of friends? Then we should go out drinking.”

LeBlanc agreed and, after a heavy night of bar-hopping, “woke up in the middle of the night in his apartment” needing to go to the toilet.

“I got up too fast and – I can’t believe I’m telling you this – I kind of blacked out, as you do, and fell face first into the toilet,” he continued.

“I hit my nose on the bottom of the toilet seat and a huge chunk of meat came off my nose. I’m looking in the mirror and it’s bleeding.”

Hours later, he arrived at his final callback with a “huge scar”, where Kaufmann asked: “What happened to your face?”

According to LeBlanc: “I told the truth and got the job.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RtlhH_0aCxnWSr00

Interestingly, the actor he beat to the role was Louis Mandylor, the person who plays the fake Joey in season six episode, “The One With Unagi”.

The reunion’s biggest moment came when Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed they had real-life feelings for each other while filming the show.

Find our verdict on the reunion in Adam White’s review here .

Watch Friends: The Reunion on Sky One and streaming service NOW from Thursday 27 May.

The Independent

The Independent

138K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Mandylor
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
David Schwimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Night Before#Friends Reunion#Watch Friends#Casting#Real Life Feelings#Drinking#Bar Hopping#Running#Face#Unagi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesBenzinga

'Friends: The Reunion': The Best Non-'Friends' Roles The 6 Stars Landed

From 1994 to 2004, “Friends” was one of the most-watched television series. The six stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer appeared in all 235 episodes. “Friends: The Reunion Special” airs Thursday, May 27 exclusively on HBO Max, a unit of AT&T Inc...
CelebritiesNews 8 KFMB

'Friends' Director and EP Support Matthew Perry After Reunion Special

Matthew Perry's Friends family has his back. Friends: The Reunion director Ben Winston recently spoke out against "unkind" comments about the actor. Some viewers had taken to social media after the special's release last week to share their concerns and questions about the status of Perry's health. "He was great....
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Friends reunion: Which actors won’t be returning for HBO Max special?

In one of the most-hyped TV events of the year, the cast of Friends are reuniting for a one-off unscripted special.Friends: The Reunion debuts in the US on HBO Max next week, and will see all six members of the core cast return.Alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the special will also feature a number of members of the extended cast, as well as a roster of celebrity fans including David Beckham and Lady Gaga.However, not everyone from the hit Nineties sitcom will be appearing on the special.Fans reacted in dismay...
TV Series963kklz.com

‘Friends’ Reunion: See First Teaser Trailer of HBO Max Special

Friends: The Reunion is set to hit HBO Max on May 27, and the streaming service just dropped the first teaser trailer. Very little is shown in the clip below, but it’ll certainly pull at the heartstrings of any major Friends fan. From the cast walking in slow motion on a studio lot to a dramatic version of “I’ll Be There For You” soundtracking clip, once the words “The One Where They Get Back Together” appear, it’ll be enough to make a fan scream, “Oh…my…God!”
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Friends Reunion: How to watch special episode in the UK

It feels like talk of the Friends reunion has been around forever, so you’re probably wondering when you’ll be able to watch it.The special was filmed last month, long after when it was first announced, due to lockdown.Months later, the episode, which is unscripted ad will reunite the show’s stars for an emotional celebration of the sitcom, is set to be broadcast.The broadcast will go ahead in the US on HBO Max next Thursday (27 May).When can I watch the Friends reunion in the UK?In the UK, Sky One will broadcast the show also on 27 May, but at...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Courteney Cox Describes “Emotional” Friends Reunion On HBO

Courteney Cox confirms that after over a year of waiting, the much-awaited Friends reunion special for HBO Max has finally been filmed. Courteney Cox Revealed That Filming Had Been Completed. On Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cox spoke of the unscripted special filmed at the Warner Bros. sound...
Celebritiestodayheadline.co

Friends star wants to reprise role as Jack Geller after reunion

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web. Friends star Elliott Gould has revealed he wants to reprise his role as Jack Geller after making a surprise appearance at the reunion. The actor, who played Monica (Courteney Cox) and Ross’ (David Schwimmer) father in the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Friends reunion: David Schwimmer opens up about ‘challenges’ cast faced after sitcom ended

David Schwimmer has opened up about how the Friends cast supported each other after the show ended.The actor, who portrayed Ross Geller on the sitcom’s 10 seasons, sat down with People magazine to answer three questions with Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani).The interview took place ahead of the taped Friends reunion airing on 27 May on HBO Max.“Between now and when the finale aired, when would you say you were most grateful to be friends with each other?” journalist Julie Jordan asked the group.Schwimmer replied: “I think over the years we’ve all struggled with different...
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Friends reunion director defends Matthew Perry after mean comments from trolls about actor’s slurred speech

The director of the Friends reunion film has defended Matthew Perry, after people commented on the actor’s apparent slurred speech. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ben Winston said Perry was healthy when recording the film after people speculated about his state. He said: "Yes, he was great. People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren't. I loved working with him. He's a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show.
TV & Videosnewsatw.com

Most memorable Friends reunion moments, from Lady Gaga to Matt LeBlanc

Editors’ note: One major spoiler ahead, so proceed with caution if you want to remain completely unspoiled. The best parts of Friends: The Reunion, streaming now on HBO Max, involve just the six main cast members. James Corden deftly handles host duties; celebrities including BTS, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga show up; the show’s creators share behind-the-scenes tidbits — and that’s all good. But the moments you’ll likely remember most from the celebration of the iconic NBC sitcom are when Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer just sit around on the old set chatting, as if no one else in the world exists.