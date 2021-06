French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face while greeting a crowd in southeast France on Tuesday, in a shock incident he shrugged off as "isolated" but which drew widespread condemnation in a tense political climate. Video footage on social media shows Macron shaking hands with voters when a man in a green t-shirt takes hold of his forearm and slaps him. Someone can be heard in the video shouting an old French royalist battle cry, and "Down with Macronism". Macron's bodyguards quickly intervened and two people were detained after the incident in the village of Tain l'Hermitage, local officials said.