PS5 restock UK – live: Amazon and Ebuyer PS5 now out of stock, ShopTo and Game restock updates

Update: The PS5 is now out of stock at Amazon and Ebuyer. Smyths could be next. Read on for more information.

The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.

Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, the situation doesn’t seem to be getting much better.

It has become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.

But, it’s not all bad news, as Very, Littlewoods and Shopto all restocked yesterday, with Game following shortly behind. Currys sent out VIP codes too. Last week, we saw smaller drops at AO and Amazon, as well as another restock from Game that lasted an hour and a half.

Owing to the high demand, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow live so you don’t miss out.

