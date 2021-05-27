Cancel
Friends reunion ‘Ask me Anything’: the Independent will answer your questions live

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

The Friends reunion episode is finally here – and we’ve watched the episode!

All six of the hit sitcom’s main cast members – Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry – have been brought back together for a special episode looking back at their memories of the show.

The episode itself – an emotional ride for hardcore fans – features the reveal of several unknown moments that occurred behind the scenes, including off-screen injuries, romances and details that might change the way you binge it on Netflix.

I’ll be on hand to answer your questions and queries about the celebrity-heavy Friends reunion episode in a few hours today (27 May).

Whether you want to know how you can watch it, find out details about what happens or simply want to know my take on any of the moments, get your questions in now.

All you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 1pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Jennifer Aniston
Courteney Cox
Lisa Kudrow
Matthew Perry
David Schwimmer
#Friends Reunion#Ask Me Anything#Cast Members#Sitcom#Emotional Moments#Questions#Hardcore Fans#Reveal#Today
TV SeriesNew York Post

‘Friends: The Reunion’ trailer finally answers: Were Ross and Rachel on a break?

The hotly anticipated “Friends” reunion special just dropped a new trailer ahead of its premiere on HBO Max. In the video, stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer play a game of “Friends” trivia with each other while sitting on the set of Monica and Rachel’s old purple-walled apartment.
TV Seriescommonsensemedia.org

Friends: The Reunion

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. Talk to your kids about ... Families can talk about Friends and its legacy. Why do you think it was so popular during its original run? Why do you think it's still popular today?. Why do you think people want to...
TV & VideosThe Independent

The Friends reunion makes me hope my actual friends never change

The thing about friends is that they’re often not there when the rain starts to pour. On the one hand, it makes outdoor activities unpleasant; for another, who wants to make a trek to their mate’s house when it’s tipping down?. What’s that, it’s a metaphor? Well, in that case,...
Internet940wfaw.com

Twitter Is Obsessed With Uncle Matt LeBlanc

Irish Twitter has lost its mind over Matt LeBlanc‘s avuncular appearance on HBO Max‘s special, Friends: The Reunion. In both clothes—striped button-short-sleeved shirt—and demeanor—relaxed, jovial—Ireland has decided LeBlanc is pretty much their uncle, cousin or “da.”. One user tried to explain the hysteria: “The rest of the world should know...
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

David Schwimmer is adamant there will be no more Friends reunited

It is unlikely that new episodes of 'Friends' will ever happen, according to star David Schwimmer. The 54-year-old actor played Ross Geller in the worldwide hit sitcom - which ran from 1994 to 2004 and focused on six close friends living in New York - and fans were overjoyed when he and his five main co-stars, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc recently reunited to talk about their experiences on the show for TV special 'Friends: The Reunion'.
TV & VideosElite Daily

These Quotes From The Friends Reunion Will Live Rent-Free In My Head Forever

When Friends went off the air in 2004, it was considered an iconic sitcom. But no one could have guessed that 17 years later, it would still be one of the biggest shows, thanks to streaming. At the Friends: The Reunion special on HBO Max, fans learned some of the show’s behind the scenes secrets, while the stars added a new set of iconic quotes to the pantheon.
TV Seriesmarketcapitalize.com

This Is What Matthew Perry Stole From The Set Of Friends

With “Friends” fever currently going full speed ahead because of the fame of the new get-together on HBO Max, fanatics of the show are adapting a great deal more about their number one gathering cast. The get-together uncovered what David Schwimmer thought when he initially met Matt LeBlanc just as what the cast didn’t care for about the show.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Matthew Perry Says “Sometimes Things Just Don’t Work Out” After Breakup With Fiancée Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry and his fiancée Molly Hurwitz announced this week that they’ve decided to call off their engagement after seven months. The actor confirmed exclusively to People this his relationship with the 29-year-old literary manager had come to an end via a statement that read, “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best.” The pair first began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020. At the time of the proposal, Perry announced to the magazine, “I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.” Perry previously dated actress Lizzy Caplan for six years before they ended their relationship in 2012.
CelebritiesPosted by
Latin Times

Matthew Perry And Molly Hurwitz Breaks Off Engagement

"Friends “star Matthew Perry announced that he and Molly Hurwitz ended their engagement on Tuesday night. The announcement came days after the 90's popular sitcom reunion aired on HBO Max. In a statement to People, Perry said, "Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them." He...
TV SeriesPosted by
WJCT News

'Mare Of Easttown': Your Finale Questions, Answered

This is a discussion of the final episode of this season of Mare of Easttown. You absolutely should not read it if you don't want to know what happened, as that's what it's about. There was so much speculation about the mysteries of HBO's Mare of Easttown that it seemed...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Cast of ‘Friends’ Relationship Statuses: Who Are Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and More Stars Dating?

When it comes to the cast of Friends, it turns out some of the stars are still on the market for dating! While five of the six have tried their hand at marriage, only Lisa Kudrow‘s 26-year union to advertising executive Michael Stern is still alive and well. We’ve got which stars are still looking for love, and who has found their lobster.
TV & VideosKESQ

Lisa Kudrow almost missed this touching ‘Friends’ reunion moment

You are forgiven if you missed a particularly touching moment on the “Friends” reunion — Lisa Kudrow says she almost did, too. In an interview with “E! News” the actress who played Phoebe Buffay in the beloved series said costar David Schwimmer had to point the moment out to her when they watched the HBO Max (which is owned by CNN’s parent company) special together.
TV SeriesPosted by
Salon

"Friends: The Reunion" is The One We Could've Lived Without

Watching "Friends: The Reunion" is impossible to do without contemplating its valuation. By that I am of course referring to the money various platforms paid to have the sitcom beloved by Millennials, starting with the $100 million Netflix spent to keep it for an additional year for its 25th anniversary, then WarnerMedia's forking over of $425 million to reclaim the rights, a purchase good for five years.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Living Single' Fans Push for Reunion Special After 'Friends' Reunion Hype

Friends: The Reunion premiered on HBO Max last week, but it made many fans nostalgic for another sitcom: Living Single. On social media, many fans think of Living Single as an analog to Friends with an all-Black cast, and some go even further accusing Friends of ripping off Living Single altogether. Now they are asking for a reunion special of their own.
Theater & DancePosted by
Floor8

Courteney Cox enlists celeb FRIEND to recreate Ross and Monica's iconic 'brother-sister dance' and ...NAILED IT!

Courteney Cox - who starred in HBO's Friend: The Reunion special last week - enlisted the help of her famous pal and F.R.I.E.N.D.S series super fan, Ed Sheeran to recreate Ross and Monica's iconic brother-sister dance from season six episode 10 from the New-York based sitcom. If you don't remember what it looks like, take a look at the post below:
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Matt LeBlanc on the Friends reunion has Twitter in a frenzy - here's why!

 When the Friends reunion aired, no one expected for Irish Twitter to latch on to it the way they did. But here we are, in Matt LeBlanc's Irish revival.  . As the six original actors reunited to share memories and recreate iconic moments from the show, a specific shot of Matt is going viral on Irish Twitter.