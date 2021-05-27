Cancel
Inside Politics: Hancock to come out fighting after Cummings’ claims

By Independent TV
The Independent
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady for yet more “truth bombs”? Harry and Oprah will reunite for an Apple TV+ programme this Friday – with the prince vowing to “go deeper” into his own story. The barrage of truth bombs lobbed by Dominic Cummings during his epic, seven-hour session slagging off the government has left everyone at Westminster exhausted. By as we all dust ourselves off from his incendiary accusations – calling Boris Johnson “unfit” and claiming “tens of thousands” died needlessly – Matt Hancock emerges from the rubble with the most serious questions to answer.

