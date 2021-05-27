Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Israel's Bank Leumi bullish on further 2021 profits

By Steven Scheer
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2acraT_0aCxmDpf00
Pedestrians are reflected in the windows of a Bank Leumi branch in Tel Aviv May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias (ISRAEL - Tags: BUSINESS)/File Photo

Bank Leumi (LUMI.TA), Israel's largest lender, reported a steep jump in quarterly net profit and expects strong profitability for the rest of 2021 as the economy continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

Leumi began to release some of the nearly 2 billion shekels ($616 million) it set aside in 2020 to protect against loan defaults, posting income of 212 million shekels in the January-March period after provisions of 860 million a year earlier.

Chief financial officer Omer Ziv said he anticipated further releases in the coming quarters.

"The big question is what will happen when the stimulus will end," Ziv said, referring to government aid to those out of work and easier corporate loan terms. "The release in the collective provision was very small. We decided to be more conservative."

Ziv pointed to strong credit growth of 4% in the quarter as also bolstering profitability this year, while investment arm Leumi Partners will book a 90 million shekel gain in the second quarter from the sale of shares in Retailors Ltd.

"There are other investments this year that we will consider to sell," Ziv told Reuters.

Leumi said it earned 1.34 billion shekels ($413 million) in the first quarter, above a forecast of 872 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and after a 232 million loss last year. Net interest income rose to 8.3% to 2.35 billion shekels.

Its shares rose 1.7% as the broader Tel Aviv market dipped.

"Leumi is actively using its excess capital position to grow its loan book at a high pace," said Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner, anticipating sustainable bottom line growth.

Ziv expects Israel's banking regulator to allow a resumption of dividends in September.

Leumi's Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 11.73% from 10.84% at the end of March 2020.

Rival Hapoalim (POLI.TA) this month reported a sharp rise in profit, while posting large income in its loan loss provision. read more

($1 = 3.2470 shekels)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
154K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays Bank#Israel#Bank Hapoalim#Financial Investment#Profit Growth#Capital Investment#Government Investment#Quarterly Profit#Leumi Partners#Retailors Ltd#Rival Hapoalim#Quarterly Net Profit#Net Interest Income#Strong Profitability#Strong Credit Growth#Dividends#Loan Defaults#Chief Financial Officer#Government Aid#Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Emirates Development Bank hires banks for dollar bonds - document

Emirates Development Bank, wholly owned by the United Arab Emirates federal government, has hired banks to arrange the issuance of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Monday. Emirates NBD Capital (ENBD.DU), Standard Chartered (STAN.L), Goldman Sachs International (GS.N) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS) will hold...
Businesswtvbam.com

France’s Credit Agricole to launch a $680 million share buyback

PARIS (Reuters) – French bank Credit Agricole said on Monday it would launch a 560 million euros ($680 million) share buyback programme by the end of the year to offset the impact of the scrip dividend payment option on earnings per share. It said the scrip dividend payment had resulted...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Banks and homebuilders lift FTSE 100; IWG slumps

(Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index climbed on Monday, helped by gains in banking and homebuilders, while office space provider IWG slumped to a four-month low after issuing a profit warning. The FTSE 100 ended up 0.1%, with banks stocks, including Barclays PLC, Lloyds Banking Group , and HSBC Holdings...
Financial Reportsadvisor.ca

Laurentian Bank reports $53.1M profit in Q2, beats expectations

Laurentian Bank Financial Group beat expectations as it reported a second-quarter profit of $53.1 million, up from a profit of $8.9 million a year ago. The Montreal-based bank said Wednesday the profit amounted to $1.15 per diluted share, up from 13 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Economyspglobal.com

Why do foreign banks expand in China despite weakening profitability?

Although foreign banks in China have been falling further behind domestic lenders in key profitability metrics over the past two years, the growth potential in wealth management and cross-border financing in the world's second-largest economy might explain why they stay or even expand. While net interest margins are trending lower...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Bank of Nova Scotia beats quarterly profit estimates

TORONTO, June 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by strength in its Latin America-focused international unit and a sharp drop in provisions to cover loan losses. Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.48 billion ($2.06 billion), or C$1.9 a...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

TEXT-Bank of Israel's statement after monetary policy meeting

May 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% on Monday. Following are the main points of the bank’s post-meeting statement. * The rapid recovery of economic activity continues as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides in Israel. The deterioration in the security situation that lasted approximately 10 days apparently had only a limited negative impact. The significant increase in consumption continued even in the industries that were particularly hard hit by the restrictions during the COVID-19 crisis.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Malaysian bank CIMB Group profits boosted by one-off gain

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (Reuters) - CIMB Group Holdings Bhd on Monday reported a 384% bump in its first-quarter earnings, helped by a one-off gain related to an investment in its e-wallet business, plus higher income. A third-party investment in TNG Digital, a business jointly founded by CIMB’s wholly-owned subsidiary...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bank of Israel keeps benchmark interest rate at 0.1%

JERUSALEM, May 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% for a ninth straight policy meeting on Monday after data showed inflation moving towards a target range and amid optimism over an economic recovery due to a rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout. All 17 economists...
Financial Reportsupdatenews360.com

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 net profit rises 23 pc

Karur Vysya Bank on Friday posted nearly 23 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 104 crore in the last quarter of the fiscal ended March 2021, on account of good growth in retail loan portfolio as well as gold loan. Provisions for bad loans and contingencies too...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

National Bank Of Canada Q2 Profit More Than Doubles - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reported Friday that second-quarter net income more than doubled to C$801 million or C$2.25 per share from C$379 million or C$1.01 per share in the prior-year quarter. This strong growth was driven by increases in total revenues across most business segments and by...
Financial Reportsadvisor.ca

National Bank beat expectations with Q2 profit of $801 million

National Bank of Canada beat expectations as it reported a second-quarter profit of $801 million, more than double compared with a year ago at the start of the pandemic. The Montreal-based bank said Friday the profit amounted to $2.25 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, up from a profit of $379 million or $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year.
Financial Reportsadvisor.ca

TD Bank posts $3.7 billion in Q2 profit

TD Bank Group beat expectations as its second-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year ago and the bank recovered some of its provisions for credit losses. TD said Thursday it earned $3.7 billion or $1.99 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, up from a profit of $1.5 billion or 80 cents per share a year ago.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bank of Canada seen cutting bond purchases further as lockdowns ease

TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s trailblazing central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. Strategists from half of Canada’s six largest banks expect the Bank...