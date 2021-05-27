Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

China tries Chinese Australian writer on espionage charge

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGrA5_0aCxmABU00

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Thursday put a Chinese Australian writer on trial for alleged espionage and denied the Australian ambassador in Beijing access to the hearing.

Yang Hengjun has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no access to family and only limited contact with his lawyer, the Australian government has said.

Ambassador Graham Fletcher walked to the court complex gate in Beijing and returned after he was denied entry, telling journalists it was “regrettable” that diplomats were prevented from observing the trial.

His government had been told earlier that a representative would not be allowed to attend the trial because it is a national security case. Fletcher said China has only said that the charge against Yang involves espionage.

“This is deeply regrettable and concerning and unsatisfactory,” Fletcher said. “We’ve had longstanding concerns about this case, including lack of transparency, and therefore have concluded that it's an arbitrary detention.”

Authorities have not released any details of the charges against Yang, a novelist who reportedly formerly worked for China's Ministry of State Security as an intelligence agent.

Yang’s lawyer, Mo Shaoping, said the hearing concluded shortly before 5 p.m., with a verdict to be issued at a later date, but declined further comment, saying “the case involves state secrets."

Yang has denied the accusation against him, and while a conviction is virtually certain, it isn't clear when the verdict will be handed down. The espionage charge carries penalties ranging from three years in prison to the death penalty.

In comments believed to have been dictated to diplomats in March and reproduced in Australian media, Yang said the lack of fresh air and sunshine had taken a toll on his health but that spiritually, “I’m still strong.”

“There is nothing more liberating than having one’s worst fears realized,” Yang said.

Fletcher said Australian diplomats last met with Fletcher via video link last month and were able to convey messages to and from his family. Yang appeared to be in satisfactory health, Fletcher said.

Australia will continue to “advocate strongly" for Yang and did not see a link between his case and the overall state of ties with China, Fletcher said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China was following international practice in barring observers from attending a case involving state secrets.

“China is firmly opposed to the Australian side’s unwarranted disruption in China’s law-based handling of the case and its gross interference with China’s judicial sovereignty. We have made serious complaints with the Australian side,” Zhao said at a daily briefing.

The trial comes at a time of deteriorating relations between the two countries, brought on by Chinese retaliation against Australian legislation against foreign involvement in its domestic politics, the exclusion of telecommunications giant Huawei from its 5G phone network, and calls for an independent investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak that was first detected in China in late 2019.

Beijing has essentially suspended all but the most routine contacts between the sides, while state media and the Foreign Ministry routinely attack Australia as adopting anti-Chinese policies at the behest of the United States, China's main geopolitical rival.

Australian journalists Michael Smith of the Australian Financial Review and Bill Birtles of the Australian Broadcasting Corp. fled China in September after sheltering in Australian diplomatic compounds following demands for questioning by Chinese authorities. They were allowed to depart China under a deal brokered between the two governments, leaving Australian media without a physical presence in the country.

Before their departure, Chinese police questioned both journalists about Australian citizen Cheng Lei, a business news anchor for CGNT, China’s English-language state media channel, who had been detained a month earlier.

China says Cheng has been lawfully detained on suspicion of violating Chinese national security laws.

China has blocked Australian exports including beef, wine, coal, lobsters, wood and barley. However, Australia’s most lucrative export, iron ore, still has eager buyers among Chinese steel manufacturers.

Amnesty International’s China head, Joshua Rosenzweig, said the allegations against Yang were based on criticism of the Chinese government in articles he published.

“Having reportedly endured hundreds of interrogations and been held in inhumane conditions with severely restricted access to his lawyer, Yang now faces an unfair trial behind closed doors. He remains at grave risk of torture and other ill-treatment,” Rosenzweig said in an emailed statement.

Yang’s case illustrates how China targets political opponents and human rights activists with its opaque legal system, including detention without notice and secret hearings, Rosenzweig said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheng Lei
Person
Zhao Lijian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Government#Domestic Politics#Foreign Relations#Ap#The Foreign Ministry#Anti Chinese#Cgnt#Amnesty International#Associated Press#Chinese Foreign Ministry#Alleged Espionage#Chinese Police#Chinese Authorities#Australian Diplomats#Australian Media#Australian Legislation#Beijing#Beijing Access#Foreign Involvement#Journalists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Huawei
News Break
International Relations
Country
China
Country
Australia
Related
ChinaPosted by
WSB Radio

Ambassador denied access to trial of Australian in China

BEIJING — (AP) — The Australian ambassador to China said it was “regrettable” that the embassy was denied access Thursday as a trial was due to start for a Chinese Australian man charged with espionage. Yang Hengjun has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had...
ChinaLas Vegas Herald

CCP most active in trying to influence Australian politics

Canberra [Australia], May 24 (ANI): Australian intelligence has identified about 500 recent incidents of covert foreign agents interfering in the country's domestic politics with officials saying that the Chinese Community Party (CCP) is by far the "most active" in trying to influence politicians and politics. In an interview for the...
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

Shuttered Chinese Houston consulate called 'major hub' for science and tech espionage worldwide

The Chinese consulate in Houston, ordered closed by the Trump administration last year, was a “major hub” for Beijing’s global science and technology collection efforts, according to a new study. Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology examined 642 “international technological cooperation opportunities” between 2015 and 2020 identified by...
Foreign Policyfloridatrend.com

The Chinese government calls paying U.S. researchers ‘talent recruitment' but is it intellectual espionage?

The programs, which have come under U.S. government scrutiny over the past several years, typically provide salaries, research funding and other incentives to lure foreign-trained scientists into academic and research partnerships with Chinese institutions. The federal government says the programs are part of the Chinese government’s economic espionage activities — essentially, that China is targeting and bribing academics to get access to technology and taxpayer-funded research.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

China Outraged at Growing ‘Lab Leak Theory’ Speculation in U.S., U.K.

China has expressed outrage at growing speculation in Western countries that the coronavirus may have originated in a Chinese laboratory, slamming new – and unproven – intelligence assessments and saying its scientists plan to rebut a theory Beijing considers politically driven. "It's ridiculous to ask intelligence units to do the...
Worldkfgo.com

Polish trial begins in Huawei-linked China espionage case

WARSAW (Reuters) – An espionage trial involving a former Polish secret services agent and an ex-employee of Huawei begins in a Warsaw court on Tuesday as some European states consider whether to exclude the Chinese group’s equipment from their 5G telecom networks. Poland arrested the two men in January 2019...
WorldRegister Citizen

Iran indicts French tourist detained on espionage charges

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian authorities indicted a French tourist on charges of spying and spreading propaganda against the system, his lawyer said Sunday. It was the latest in a series of cases against foreigners amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West. Benjamin Berier was arrested in May last...
Public Safetyehackingnews.com

FireEye: Transportation and Telecom Firms Being Hit in Chinese Espionage

According to security firm FireEye, a massive Chinese espionage operation against US and European government entities includes four new hacking tools and reaches more commercial sectors than previously reported. Two China-linked gangs — as well as additional hackers that investigators did not name — have used virtual private network software...
ChinaUS News and World Report

Ahead of Tiananmen Anniversary, Taiwan Urges China to Return Power to the People

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan urged China on Thursday to return power to the people and embark on real political reform rather than avoid facing up to the bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing. Friday marks 32 years since Chinese troops opened fire to end the student-led...
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

China Defends Cambodia Relations After US Expresses Concern

BEIJING (AP) — China said Thursday its relationship with Cambodia has made positive contributions to regional peace and stability, after the U.S. expressed concerns about the presence of the Chinese military in the Southeast Asian nation. In a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday, U.S. Deputy Secretary...
TravelNorwalk Hour

China re-imposes travel curbs on province after virus cases

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday re-imposed anti-coronavirus travel controls on its southern province of Guangdong, announcing anyone leaving the populous region must be tested for the virus following a spike in infections that has alarmed authorities. Guangdong, which borders Hong Kong, recorded 20 new confirmed cases, all contracted locally,...
Chinakdal610.com

China’s Xi calls for greater global media reach

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China President Xi Jinping said the country must improve the way it tells its “stories” to a global audience as it seeks to develop an international voice that reflects its status on the world stage, official news agency Xinhua reported. Speaking at a Communist Party study meeting,...
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: China gives shots at staggering pace in areas

TAIPEI, Taiwan — After a slow start, China is administering shots at a staggering pace. In just five days last month, China gave out 100 million shots of its COVID-19 vaccines. The rollout is far from perfect, including uneven distribution, but Chinese public health leaders still hope to inoculate 80% of the population of 1.4 billion by the end of the year.
WorldPosted by
WSB Radio

Bahrain offers Pfizer booster for some who got Chinese shots

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Bahrain has begun offering a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for some people, six months after they received two shots of China's Sinopharm vaccine. The mixing of vaccines comes as the Mideast island nation struggles through its worst wave of the...
Politicshawaiitelegraph.com

Malaysia to lodge diplomatic protest to Chinese envoy

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 2 (ANI): Malaysia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said it would summon China's Ambassador to explain an 'intrusion' by 16 Chinese military airplanes into its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) after Malaysia's military detected "suspicious" activity over the South China Sea, reported CNN. This comes after Malaysia's Air...
ChinaPosted by
TheConversationAU

As Australian-Chinese writer Yang Hengjun's trial begins, his prospects remain bleak

In Beijing, the secret trial on spying charges of Australian citizen Yang Hengjun will constitute another sour chapter in Australia-China relations, which remain locked in a downward spiral. Yang’s trial is set to begin this week with no family, friends or Australian consular officials present. He will be represented by his lawyer. Penalties under Chinese law for espionage range from three years to death. Acquittal rates in the Chinese court system are minuscule. This will be the baleful reality for Yang when he is brought handcuffed into a Beijing intermediate court. The sentencing may take months, in which time the Australian citizen will...