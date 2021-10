In my first editor’s note for the Jackson Free Press 19 years ago, I waxed respectfully about daring journalists and writers who had come before us. Perhaps as a returning Mississippi gone for 18 years, I wrote it from a place of paranoia about the state accepting a very new kind of journalism for and about our capital city. I sent the issue to my friend Hodding Carter III, who along with his father Hodding Carter Jr., had both moved needles and angered a lot of status-quo Mississippians with the Delta Democrat-Times, then an innovative and forward-thinking newspaper … for the time.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO