U.S. stocks rise as economy shows signs of improvement

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 12 days ago
Stocks edged higher on Wall Street Thursday as investors received more signals that the economy is continuing to heal from the pandemic.

Economic reports showed that unemployment is falling and the U.S. economy grew at a solid rate during the first quarter.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 2:39 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index had been up 0.4% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91 points, or 0.3% to 34,413, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq was up less than 0.1%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks rose 1.1% in yet another signal that investors were confident about the economy going forward.

Industrial and financial stocks were among the biggest gainers. General Electric rose 6.5% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500, while Boeing was up 3.6%. Citigroup added 1%. Those gains were tempered largely by slide in technology companies. Health care and household goods makers also lagged the broader market.

Investors were given a mostly positive set of economic reports on Thursday. The number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits fell yet again to a pandemic low of 406,000. A growing number of states, all of them controlled by Republicans, have started cutting off unemployed workers from the $300-a-week jobless benefit that was part of the latest economic recovery package. That's likely pushing additional Americans into the active labor force.

Meanwhile, there was disappointing data on sales of durable goods, that is expensive items that are expected to last three years or more, fell 1.3% according to the Commerce Department. That figure was expected to rise, according to economists.

Lastly the Commerce Department reported that the U.S. economy grew at a 6.4% annual rate in the first quarter as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

“We're advising investors that if we're going to get outsized positive economic news, it really supports the extent to which and the speed with which we're going to see a reopening in the economy,” said Greg Bassuk, founder and CEO of AXS Investments. “And we think stocks are reacting positively to that today."

Investors are looking ahead to Friday's inflation data. The growing economy has raised inflation concerns, though analysts expect that much of the increase will be tied to economic growth and will be digestible.

The data out Friday is the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures index, more commonly referred to as PCE. The Federal Reserve, whose job is to monitor and control inflation as best as they can, tends to rely on PCE data more than the more widely known consumer price index, or CPI, when making policy decisions.

Bond yields have been relatively stable this week, and remained so on Thursday. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note traded at a yield of 1.61%, up from 1.57% the day before. It has remained in this range for the last two weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Climbs Ahead Of U.S. Inflation Data

The U.S. dollar appreciated against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later this week for more clues on the Fed monetary policy outlook. With price pressures growing, there are hopes that the Federal Reserve is heading closer to begin discussions...
Stocksfidelity.com

U.S. Stock Futures Waver Ahead of Data

U.S. stock futures wavered, extending the week's pattern of muted moves ahead of data on the trade deficit and job openings. S&P 500 futures traded mostly flat and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%. The contracts don't necessarily predict moves after the opening bell. In. Europe. ,...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Set For Mixed Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open mixed on Tuesday as investors await more clues on the outlook for inflation and central bank stimulus. Asian markets traded mixed as investors weighed the risks of inflation against signs of a strong economic recovery. The dollar rose against the yen after...
Stocksmorningstar.com

Stocks Open Higher With Tech Extending Gains

U.S. stocks opened higher Tuesday, with technology shares on course to lead gains. The broad S&P 500 index opened 0.21% higher. The Nasdaq-100 rose 0.47%, pointing to a third consecutive day of gains for large technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was relatively flat, up 0.06%. On Monday, the...
StocksRTTNews

Futures Pointing To Initial Strength On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to move to the upside following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session. Continued optimism about the global economic outlook may contribute to strength on Wall Street despite lingering concerns about inflation...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Upgrades: Adyen Shows Rising Relative Strength

On Tuesday, Adyen (ADYEY) received an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 70 to 73. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. This proprietary rating identifies market leadership by using a 1 (worst) to 99 (best)...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Turning In Lackluster Performance In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks are turning in a lackluster performance in Tuesday late morning trades as investors largely refrain from making significant moves. Data released by the Commerce Department Tuesday morning showed U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of April, falling to $68.9 billion from a revised $75 billion in the previous month. Economists had expected the deficit to narrow to $69.0 billion from the $74.4 billion originally reported for the previous month.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street languid as "meme stock" frenzy hogs spotlight

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks wavered near the starting line on Tuesday as a lack of clear market catalysts kept institutional investors on the sidelines, while retail traders kept the rally of so-called meme stocks alive. All three major U.S. stock indexes were little changed, with...
BusinessRTTNews

Gold Futures Settle Lower As Dollar Advances

Gold futures settled lower on Tuesday, losing ground for the first time in three sessions, as the dollar gained in strength against most of its peers. The dollar index advanced to 90.18 in the Asian session, and despite easing to 90.10, remains in positive territory, gaining about 0.15% from the previous close.
StocksPosted by
WSB Radio

Stocks wobble as investors seek direction amid recovery

Stocks swayed between small gains and losses in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday while investors continue searching for direction as the economy recovers from its pandemic slump. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 2:38 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4 points, or less than 0.1%,...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD edges higher toward 1.2100 after US and Canada trade data

USD/CAD rose modestly in the early American session. Canada posted an international trade surplus in April. US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate above 90.00. The USD/CAD pair inched higher toward 1.2100 in the early American session but failed to break out of its daily range. As of writing, the pair was up 0.05% on the day at 1.2085.
Businessfuturesmag.com

Thursday's Economic Data Release Will Be Critical For Markets

E-mini S&P 500 Futures (June): Settled at 4225.50, down 2.75. E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures (June): Settled at 13,804.25, up 37.50. Just as last week culminated with Nonfarm Friday, this week builds up into Thursday’s monumental inflation data, ECB meeting, and Initial Jobless Claims. Portfolio managers and traders want to be long risk assets such as stocks and commodities, but fear inflation that has begun to run hot.
Businessnationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Economic Review June 2021

The Mortgage Economic Review summarizes recent Key Economic Indicators, Data, and Events important to Mortgage and Real Estate Professionals. The Economy added 266,000 new jobs, with the Unemployment Rate at 6.1% in April. The 10 year US Treasury yield traded between 1.46% and 1.70% in May. Inflation edged higher -...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as spotlight shifts to U.S. data, ECB meeting

* Fitch Solutions sees more upside to gold in next few months. * China’s May factory gate prices rise at fastest in over 12 yrs (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) June 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as bond yields remained under pressure, with investors on the sidelines ahead of more data on U.S. inflation and the European Central Bank policy meeting.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. edges lower as investors await fresh impetus

On Monday, a slew of US stock indices closed out the session in a mixed tenure with both trade-sensitive Dow and benchmark S&P 500 wrapping up the day in red inks, as investors remained utterly cautious a day after the Finance Ministers of Group of Seven (G7) had agreed to a global minimum corporate tax rate.
StocksFOXBusiness

US stocks trending lower as investors await May consumer prices report

U.S. equity futures are trading lower hours before Tuesday's opening bell, continuing Monday's declines after stocks closed near record levels last week. Investors will get another glimpse into the impact of inflation on Thursday with the U.S. Labor Department’s consumer price report for May. Prices on everything from food to clothes and housing have been rising as the economy recovers.
StocksStreet.Com

Stocks Edge Higher as Wall Street's Focus Remains on Inflation

Stocks rose slightly Tuesday as traders looked for clues on what impact rising prices pressures may have on the Federal Reserve's support for a U.S. economy recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2 points, or 0.01%, to 34,632, the S&P 500 gained 0.08% and the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

US Trade Deficit Decreases Slightly In April

The US trade deficit dialed back in April, as exports rose and imports fell, according to government data released Tuesday. The $68.9 billion deficit in goods and services recorded by the Commerce Department was slightly larger than expected and came as the world's largest economy was bouncing back rapidly from the Covid-19 pandemic, aided by nationwide vaccination campaigns.