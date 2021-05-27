Frank Clegg Leatherworks in Fall River expanding with new, separate women's brand

FALL RIVER — New COVID cases are down for the eighth straight week in Fall River and weekly deaths are at record lows — but the pace of vaccination is slowing down. According to city health officials, 98 more people in Fall River contracted the highly contagious coronavirus in the past week, bringing the city’s total to 14,030 cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s the lowest increase in new cases since mid-October 2020, before the second wave of cases in fall and winter that caused thousands to become ill.