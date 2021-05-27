Cancel
Fall River, MA

Frank Clegg Leatherworks in Fall River expanding with new, separate women's brand

Herald News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALL RIVER — The fifth floor of Tower Mill on Quarry Street is populated by alligators, pythons and French bulls, or more specifically their hides. Fall River native Frank Clegg — with the assistance of sons Andrew and Ian and a full-time staff of 15 employees — utilizes the animal skins to create a high-end line of duffle bags, briefcases, handbags, backpacks and accessories such as belts and wallets.

Fall River, MATaunton Gazette

Why this Brooklyn trouser manufacturer relocated to Fall River

FALL RIVER — Did you know they make high-end men’s trousers in Fall River’s Flint neighborhood?. The Hertling manufacturing company, besides making its own line of pants and shorts, manufactures private label trousers for such men’s clothing lines as Paul Stewart, J. Press and Epaulet. And although the company has...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Fall River, MAWBUR

Fall River Symphony Highlights Composers Of African Descent

The Fall River Symphony has been on mission to highlight composers of African descent in recent months, whose work has been widely unrecognized by the mainstream classical world. It was the idea of director and conductor Douglas McRay Daniels, who says following last summer's reckoning with racial justice, the Symphony...
Providence, RIABC6.com

Dunkin’ to host vaccination clinics at select locations on Iced Coffee Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- On May 26, you could get an iced coffee and a Covid-19 shot in one Dunkin’ run. Dunkin’ announced Thursday it is teaming up with the Rhode Island Department of Health to host pop-up vaccine clinics at select Dunkin’ locations across Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts. The complete list of locations offering the vaccine is still being finalized.
Fall River, MAHerald News

Greater Fall River COVID cases are declining — but so are vaccinations

FALL RIVER — New COVID cases are down for the eighth straight week in Fall River and weekly deaths are at record lows — but the pace of vaccination is slowing down. According to city health officials, 98 more people in Fall River contracted the highly contagious coronavirus in the past week, bringing the city’s total to 14,030 cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s the lowest increase in new cases since mid-October 2020, before the second wave of cases in fall and winter that caused thousands to become ill.
New Bedford, MAnewbedfordguide.com

Southcoast’s Pfizer clinics now open to those 12 and older; walk-ups welcome

FALL RIVER, NEW BEDFORD, and WAREHAM, Mass. – Southcoast Health announced on Thursday that its upcoming Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination clinics, offered across the region, will now be open to individuals 12 and older, while walk-up availability will continue at all of the not-for-profit community health system’s sites. Southcoast’s decision follows...