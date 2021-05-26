Cancel
UEFA

FC Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid remain committed to modernizing football through an open dialogue with UEFA

By www.fcbarcelona.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFC Barcelona, Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF wish to express their absolute rejection of the insistent coercion that UEFA has been maintaining towards three of the most relevant institutions in the history of football. This alarming attitude constitutes a flagrant breach of the decision of the courts of justice, which have already made a clear statement warning UEFA to refrain from taking any action that could penalise the founding clubs of the Super League while the legal proceedings are ongoing.

