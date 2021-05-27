Flood response, COVID-19 restrictions top of mind for short N.W.T. legislative session

Senior scientific advisers to the government have told ministers to start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic Covid measures amid rising infections and hospitalisation rates, as local councils and authorities urged Downing Street to “act now, rather than later”.The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said, in a meeting last week, the reintroduction of mask-wearing, working from home guidance and vaccine certification – key components to the government’s ‘plan B’ – would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” further down the road.In minutes published on Friday, Sage said that advice to work from home is...
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in a unit of the Whistle Bend Place long-term care home in Whitehorse after one case was detected. Yukon’s acting Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Catherine Elliott, said in a Wednesday news release that the situation “is contained and routine management outbreak procedures are in place.”
In less than two weeks the Legislature must end its current special session, the fourth so far this year. The last day will be Tuesday, Nov. 2. Like three other special sessions since the end of June, all aimed at a new agreement on the Permanent Fund Dividend, or PFD, this one will come up a zero like the others.
COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue in Alaska but vaccinations, which medical experts say will end the pandemic, are slowly increasing. Statewide, 59.5 percent of Alaskans statewide are fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine, according to Oct. 21 data from the state Department of Health and Social Services. However,...
This is the 15th in a series of stories of people being fired from their jobs because they have declined to take the required Covid-19 vaccination. The identities of these workers are being kept confidential because they fear reprisal. Previous interviews in this series are listed and linked at the bottom of this story. Send your story to [email protected].
