Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Portugal's Jan-April deficit triples with massive lockdown spending

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

LISBON, May 26 (Reuters) - Portugal’s government reported on Thursday a public deficit of 4.8 billion euros in the first four months of 2021, nearly three times higher than a year ago, after massive spending to support businesses and families during the coronavirus lockdown.

To fight a surge in COVID-19 infections in mid-January, which at the time was the deadliest outbreak per capita in the world, Portugal imposed a strict three-month lockdown, which has since been gradually lifted.

“The deficit is explained by the impact of the lockdown and the response to the pandemic, including the extraordinary measures targeted at families and businesses,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

It said spending on these extraordinary measures reached around 2.8 billion euros between January and April this year.

Non-repayable grants to companies, to support a furlough scheme and fixed costs, reached 1.6 billion euros and, “in just 4 months, exceeded the amount of 1.4 billion euros of this spending in the whole of 2020,” the ministry said.

The government also suspended the payment of taxes worth 480 million euros between January and April that were supposed to be paid by companies and families, it said.

It said that following the slowdown in economic activity due to the lockdown, tax revenue fell 10%.

The economy contracted 3.3% in the first quarter from the preceding three months, after a 7.6% slump in 2020.

The government envisages a deficit reduction to 4.3% of gross domestic product from last year’s 5.7%. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves Editing by Peter Graff)

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triples#Lisbon#Deficit Spending#Government Deficit#Government Spending#Public Spending#Lisbon#Massive Spending#Tax Revenue#Economic Activity#Taxes#Capita#Fixed Costs#Gross Domestic Product#Extraordinary Measures#Finance Ministry#Payment#Non Repayable Grants#Businesses#Reporting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Lockdown
Country
Portugal
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

IMF sees Italy GDP up 4.3% in 2021, budget deficit at 11.8% GDP

MILAN, June 3 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday slightly improved its growth estimates for Italy in 2021 and 2022 while increasing projections for the country’s budget deficit. The IMF now sees Italy’s gross domestic product up 4.3% and 4% in 2021 and 2022 respectively, from an April...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Belize extends period seeking bondholder consent

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - The government of Belize on Tuesday extended the period to seek bondholder consent to new terms on its $550 million bond due in 2034. The Central American country extended its consent solicitation through Friday June 11 at 5:00 p.m. New York time, the ministry of finance said in a statement.
Economy94.1 Duke FM

Brazil posts May trade surplus of $9.3 billion as exports hit historic high

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil posted a trade surplus of $9.3 billion in May, Economy Ministry figures showed on Tuesday, as record exports for that month helped fuel the second largest overall surplus ever. The $9.3 billion surplus was almost exactly in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll...
Economykitco.com

Ecuador central bank foresees 2021 growth rebound of 2.8%

QUITO, June 1 (Reuters) - Ecuador’s central bank on Tuesday said it expected the economy to grow 2.8% this year, a strong recovery after a 7.8% contraction in 2020 as the country struggled with the coronavirus pandemic. That forecast, nonetheless, was down from an estimate for 3.1% growth the bank...
WorldForexTV.com

Portugal Industrial Production Accelerates In April

Portugal’s industrial production rose for the second straight month in April, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday. Industrial production accelerated 36.9 percent year-on-year in April, following a 5.7 percent rise in March. Production in intermediate grew 31.2 percent annually in April and investment output surged 72.0 percent, respectively. Energy...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Morocco’s trade deficit shrinks 4.2% year/year in April

RABAT, June 1 (Reuters) - Morocco’s trade deficit shrank by 4.2% to 62.7 billion dirhams ($7.11 billion) in the first four months of 2021, the foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday. Moroccan imports rose 10.7% to 165.3 billion dirhams, while exports jumped 22.3% to 102.6 billion dirhams from January to...
EconomyBloomberg

Italy’s Spending Drives Unexpected First-Quarter Economic Growth

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Italy’s economy unexpectedly grew 0.1% in the first quarter of the year, helped by over a year of government spending to counter the impact of successive lockdowns. Quarterly growth was revised from a previous...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Spain's Budget Deficit Narrowed in April for First Time Since Pandemic Hit

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government's budget deficit narrowed in April for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday. Her ministry is due to release the official budget deficit data for April in the coming weeks. Spain's public deficit,...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Portugal's economy shrinks 3.3% in Q1 after coronavirus lockdown

LISBON, May 31 (Reuters) - Portugal’s economy shrank 3.3% in the first quarter from the preceding three months, as private consumption fell sharply and tourism withered due to a tight lockdown imposed in mid-January, official data showed on Monday. To fight a surge in COVID-19 infections in mid-January, which at...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Portugal's Navigator net profit drops 23% in Q1 after lockdowns

LISBON, May 28 (Reuters) - Portugal’s pulp and paper producer Navigator reported on Friday a 23% fall in its first quarter net profit to 23.5 million euros, as demand dropped due to intense coronavirus lockdowns in the main destination countries for its exports. Navigator said sales fell 16% to 340.8...
BusinessTrumann Democrat

US consumers boosted spending in April as inflation surged

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans increased their spending by 0.5% in April, a slowdown after a massive gain in March that had been powered by the distribution of billions of dollars in individual stimulus checks. Even with the pullback from a 4.7% surge in spending in March, the April increase provided...
Businessmorningstar.com

U.S. Consumer Spending Rose 0.5% in April — Update

Americans extended a spending binge in April as they continue to catch up on activities they held off on during the pandemic, propelling a broad economic recovery. After months of buying goods, many households are now shelling out more for services, dining out, traveling and even visiting the spa. Consumer spending rose by 0.5% in April--a solid increase, though slower than the 4.7% gain the prior month, which was fueled in part by federal stimulus checks.
WorldBusiness Insider

Turkey Trade Deficit Narrows In April

(RTTNews) - Turkey's trade deficit narrowed in April from last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday. The trade deficit narrowed to $3.058 billion in April from $4.581 billion in the same period last year. In March, trade deficit was $4.7 billion. Exports accelerated 109.2 percent annually in April...
EconomyForexTV.com

UK Budget Posts Second Biggest April Deficit On Record

The UK budget registered its second biggest shortfall on record for the month of April, the Office for National Statistics reported Tuesday. The public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, increased to GBP 31.7 billion in April. This was the second highest April borrowing since monthly records began in 1993, and was GBP 15.6 billion less than in April 2020.