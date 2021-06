A different-look WVSSAC State Track and Field Championships will commence Wednesday night at the University of Charleston Stadium's Laidley Field. Due to considerations because of Covid-19, this year's state meet will cover parts of four days instead of the normal two-day span. The Class A portion will begin Wednesday night with finals in the 400- and 3200-meter runs for both girls and boys. Subsequent evening sessions for the 400 and 3200s will be held for Class AA (Thursday) and Class AAA (Friday.) The 400s for girls will begin at 7:10 p.m. nightly, followed by the 400s for boys at 7:20 p.m. The 3200 for girls will follow at 7:30 p.m., then the boys 3200 will leave the line at 7:50 p.m.