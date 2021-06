An Ocala man was recently arrested after being found drinking alcohol in an unapproved public area. On June 5 at 7:51 a.m., an Ocala Police Department officer reported he saw Edward King near East Springs Blvd sitting on a ledge by the sidewalk. The officer reported he has had numerous encounters with King, and he has a frequent history of openly drinking alcohol on city property in unapproved public areas, according to the incident report.