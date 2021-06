When something irrational happens, the rational seems to get thrown out the window. Such is the case with little Amber Rose Smith, a 2-year-old from Newaygo County. Via Mysterious Universe, it was summertime 2013, and Amber was out in the front yard playing with the family dogs, with dad keeping an eye on her. Not able to hold it any longer, dad had to go inside to the bathroom. He was only gone a couple of minutes, but that's all it took. When he came back outside, Amber had disappeared.