» Area Memorial Day ceremonies set for next week

You could truly feel the love, pride and respect as several generations of family and friends gathered for a ceremonious renaming of Carll’s Path in Deer Park at Tell Avenue as the Edward S. Bates Memorial Way. Supervisor Rich Schaffer, Deputy Supervisor Tony Martinez, Councilman Terence McSweeney and TJ Hatter of New York State Attorney General Letitia James's Office listened as one of his sons and daughters shared memories of their father on what would have been his 96th birthday, as a kind and generous man, a celebrated self-taught artist whose works of art of African subjects were featured in exhibits at the annual Brooklyn Fulton Street Art Fair, Brooklyn Museum, US Supreme Court and the Conklin House in Babylon. Mr. Bates was also an active member of the Fulton Street Arts Consortium and the 20th Century Creators.