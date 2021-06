Track and Field's LaTrouchka Duke has been named the Sacramento State Female Newcomer of the Year…the freshman earned all-Big Sky Conference honors after placing second in the 100 and 200 at the Big Sky Outdoor Championships…moved into fourth place in school history after running 11.67 in the qualifying round of the 100 at the meet…also set her career best in the 200 at the Big Sky Championships with a time of 24.41…finished first in the 100 in four meets during the season…also part of the team's 4x100 relay in most meets.