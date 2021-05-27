Teachable moments

More than 100 WSFS Bank associates, their children and family members volunteered across the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region as part of “Take Your Children to the Community Day,” WSFS’ spin on the national “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.” Safe and socially distanced events were held throughout the bank’s footprint to teach the next generation the value of helping others and the impact they can make in the community. Volunteer events held in the area included Rolling Harvest Food Rescue.