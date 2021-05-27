County Theater reopening will start June 4 with weekend flicks and gradual roll-out
Doylestown’s acclaimed art house theater is preparing to reopen June 4, “in a gradual return to normal,” said John Toner, the County Theater’s founding director. Closed for a multimillion dollar expansion and renovation project since January 2020, the theater on East State Street will open on weekends initially, Toner said, showing classic films, such as “Casablanca” and “His Girl Friday” for the first few weeks.www.buckscountyherald.com