New Orleans, LA

UPDATE: Texas Petroleum confirms four injured in well fire along the Gulf, site still volatile

By Aaron S. Lee
wdhn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26 UPDATE: On Wednesday afternoon, the Texas Petroleum Investment Company released an updated statement regarding the well fire on Belle Isle 24 hours earlier. “Contractors working to cap a shut-in well in the Belle Isle Field were injured when a spark ignited natural gas. Four employees of the contractor were evacuated for medical treatment. The fire occurred on Tuesday afternoon and was extinguished within two hours and gas flow has been minimized. Additional well control personnel are on the scene to develop a plan to secure and plug the well and protect the environment.”

www.wdhn.com
