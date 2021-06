May, 2021 - Doylestown, PA -- Susan Burkhard is a caretaker through "Help At Home." Her job is to help her clients, many of whom have intellectual disabilities, learn to live independently. One of those clients is 27 year old Christopher Strasburg of Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Through the pandemic, Sue has taken Christopher on many socially distant adventures to help him through this difficult time for everyone. Their friendship will warm your heart!