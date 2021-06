While the vast majority of country music stars are fairly clean-cut people, there are some that, for one reason or another, have found themselves at odds with the law and wound up spending time behind bars. Most have never ended up doing "hard time," rather, the most common arrests stem from intoxication or possession related to DUI or DWI. In one situation, singer Chris Cagle and his wife were both arrested, after allegedly getting into a drunken fight in their own home, according to Q 98.5 online.