By Pamela Haynes, President of the Calbright Board of Trustees and California Community College system Board of Governors | Special to Sacramento Observer. OPINION (CBM) – While her baby is napping, Monica Holt is studying. A student at Calbright — the first-ever statewide, online community college — she’s logged in to her online learning platform, completing coursework at her pace; on her schedule. As a new mom, this means taking quizzes and reviewing assignments between diaper changes and playtime. “It totally works out for my working lifestyle and my family lifestyle. It just fits in perfect,” Monica says.