Dublin Golf Club Votes To Remove "Men Only" Rule

By Mairead Cleary
spin1038.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen are to be allowed become members at Portmarnock Golf Club in Dublin. It's after a vote to end its 127-year-old men-only policy was passed. 83 per cent were in favour, while 17 per cent were against. Minister for Sport, Catherine Martin, has welcomed the decision, describing it as a...

www.spin1038.com
