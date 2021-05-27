Dublin Golf Club Votes To Remove "Men Only" Rule

In my previous article, I discussed the effect of one man, Karsten Solheim, on the development of golf clubs and on the playability of golf clubs. Karsten had created a huge demand for his brand of clubs. In addition, Ping golf clubs were limited to 5 sets per month per account plus, on some occasions, 1 or 2 sets more for special orders. It was a brilliant marketing plan, as these clubs were in high demand. They were unconventional when compared to the older styles. The older styles were called “muscle-back” clubs because the size of the “sweet spot” was the size of a pinhead in the center of the clubface. Any deviation from that center spot caused an errant shot. The further from the sweet spot, the worse the shot result.