BOSTON (AP) — James Kaprielian got the victory in his first major league start with five innings of one-run ball, Matt Olson homered and the Oakland Athletics held off the Boston Red Sox 4-1. Sean Murphy and Jed Lowrie also had RBIs for the A’s, who will try for a three-game sweep Thursday. Burch Smith and Lou Trivino combined to pitch three scoreless innings for Oakland, and Jake Diekman completed a scoreless ninth for his fifth save. Boston has lost three straight. Kaprielian settled down after a rocky first inning and ended his night after giving up just four hits and three walks with six strikeouts.