Madras launches free-for-all public art during First Thursday

By Pat Kruis
Pamplin Media Group
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity to 'christen' the blank canvas during the June 3 First Thursday event downtown. City of Madras staff will use the First Thursday event to inaugurate its Public Art Expression site. The site is located across the street to the west from Sahalee Park at Seventh and D streets. The...

